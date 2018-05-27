George H.W. Bush hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: President George H.W. Bush arrives for the coin toss prior to Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the President, who is 93 years old, will likely remain at a Southern Maine Health Care facility “for a few days for observation.”

“The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath continued.

Bush was previously admitted to a Houston hospital last month after contracting an infection that spread to his blood the day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush. He was discharged from the hospital on May 4.

