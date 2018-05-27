× George H.W. Bush hospitalized for low blood pressure and fatigue

(CNN) — Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the President, who is 93 years old, will likely remain at a Southern Maine Health Care facility “for a few days for observation.”

“The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath continued.

Bush was previously admitted to a Houston hospital last month after contracting an infection that spread to his blood the day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush. He was discharged from the hospital on May 4.