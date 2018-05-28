Man injured after he fell from a tractor and was run over

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich– A man from Cass County was injured over the holiday weekend after he was run over by the wheel of a tractor.

Police say they were called to an incident around 10 p.m. Saturday night on Roth Road near Dewey Lake. Investigators say a 59-year-old resident had been operating a tractor when he fell off and was run over.

The victim was taken to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac for serious injuries he sustained during the incident.

In addition to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Wayne Township Fire Department and Pridecare Ambulance responded to that scene.