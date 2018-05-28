N. Michigan woman charged after taking high-tech meters off house
SUTTONS BAY, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan woman who says high-tech electricity meters harmed her health is facing misdemeanor charges after replacing the meters with older models.
Heatherlee Yorty of Suttons Bay says her health improved after she paid an electrician to put traditional meters back on her house. But the Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that she’s being charged because some electricity usage wasn’t recorded.
Yorty says she’s fighting it.
Cherryland Electric Cooperative says most customers have praised the so-called smart meters. They allow utilities to track electricity consumption without sending someone to each home.
Spokeswoman Rachel Johnson says the utility has “no scientific data” to support the claim that meters cause health problems.
Yorty says she moved her bedroom to another area of her house to get away from new meters.
3 comments
Beverly Allor
hope she wins…those new meters emit radiation
Kevin Rahe
Regardless of any safety concerns, there are certainly privacy concerns with the “Smart” meters. The minute-by-minute usage data that the utility company collects with them essentially paints a picture of your lifestyle, including indicating when you tend to be home and when you tend not to be. Someone who gets hold of that data – which is available online – can easily misuse it. And even if such detailed usage data isn’t being used to bill you, you cannot have it deleted or de-identified, despite the option to do that being something the federal Department of Energy has identified as a “best practice” for utilities using these meters.
Robert E Lee
Just Say NO! to smart meters. people need to get together to have these health hazards removed from society. Not only for health reasons but to prevent big bros from watching and controlling your life in the future when everything is ran off of the smart grid.