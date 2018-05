IONIA, Mich. – About 4,000 people in Ionia County, including much of the city of Ionia were without power Monday afternoon.

The Consumers Energy Outage Map indicates the outage could last until about 6:30 p.m.

Nearly 1,000 more customers around Pewamo are also without power, along the Ionia/Clinton County line.

Officials with Consumers says it was an equipment issue out of their control that caused the issue. They worked with another company to help them resolve the matter.