Woman hospitalized after crashing into swamp in Mecosta County

Posted 6:02 PM, May 28, 2018, by

MILLBROOK TOWNSHIP, Mich– A woman was taken to the hospital on Memorial Day, after police say she crashed into a swamp.

Deputies with the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the single vehicle incident on Jackson Road near 35th Avenue around 3 p.m. Investigators say the 47-year-old from Vestaburg was heading west on Jackson when she lost control of her vehicle and ended up in the water.

The woman was taken to Spectrum Health Hospital in Lakeview for non-life threatening injuries.

At this point, officials haven’t said what caused that driver to lose control behind the wheel.

Deputies at that scene were assisted by Mecosta County EMS and Millbrook Township Fire/Rescue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s