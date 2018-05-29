A lesson in finance for recent graduates

Posted 9:25 AM, May 29, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Financial professional Tom Jacobs, of Jacobs Financial Services, shares valuable tips to help graduates take control of their finances and reduce dependence on mom and dad.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s