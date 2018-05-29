ABC cancels ‘Roseanne’ following star’s racist tweet
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.
ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”
The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump.
Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”
She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”
5 comments
RG
Don’t know about the ape thing but tend to believe the rest of her tweet.
Dawn Riggs
Quick to cancel “Roseanne” but what about the liberal hatred towards conservatives on “The View”. If any show should be cancelled, that should be #1.
AB
Wow, Canceling Roseanne Show. Where is freedom of speech? It should be we the people. Boycott ABC stations
Dianne B
What a SHAME. ABC
canceling Roseanne show. This is a smart and funny show. It will easily be picked up another network.
C
The public should do to ABC the same thing as the company did to “Roseanne”. Fire them. Stop watching ABC.The time when liberalism no longer controls everything we see and hear is long overdue.