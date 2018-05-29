Another day of record heat in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Another day of record May heat here in West Michigan.

Muskegon set a record Tuesday of 95 degrees just before 4:00 p.m. The previous record was 93, which was set in 1962.

Grand Rapids also set a record Tuesday, hitting 93 degrees. The previous record was 92, also set in 1962. Temperatures may still go higher.

But, the early season heat wave is about over. Temperatures Wednesday are only expected to be in the mid-80s with chances of thunderstorms. West Michigan is in a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

