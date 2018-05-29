Camp Newaygo is the perfect kids summer camp destination

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When kids hear the words "summer camp," they think of fun activities with friends and a break from the parents. Meanwhile, parents are probably thinking that summer camps are a way to take a break from the kids' crazy summer schedule.

According to a recent research project, summer camps could also mean longer term success in schooling and in life, all the more reason to sign the kids up for summer camp at the award-winning Camp Newaygo.

Jalisa Danhof, Assistant Camp Director at Camp Newaygo, talks about the different types of summer camps available for kids of all ages.

Camp Newaygo is located at 5333 South Centerline Road.

To learn more about summer camp opportunities, call (231)-652-1184 or visit campnewaygo.org.