Forest Hills Central baseball knocks out East Grand Rapids

Posted 11:56 PM, May 29, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Central baseball team had a seventh inning rally against East Grand Rapids on Tuesday night in district action as they came back to win 3-2 the final.

The Rangers face East Kentwood on Saturday.

