Forest Hills Northern girls soccer pushes past Lowell

Posted 11:47 PM, May 29, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer team came back from a 1-0 deficit in the second half to beat Lowell 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The Huskies will face Ionia in the District Semifinals on Thursday.

