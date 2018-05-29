Jury: David Copperfield not liable for tourist’s injuries

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury says David Copperfield was negligent but not responsible for a British tourist’s injuries during a vanishing act that used audience participants in a Las Vegas Strip show.

Gavin Cox and his wife alleged negligence by the illusionist, the MGM Grand hotel and several businesses in a lawsuit.

Jurors’ decision Tuesday means the couple are not entitled to monetary damages.

Cox testified that he suffered brain and other injuries in a 2013 fall while stagehands urged him and others to run during a trick that appeared to make people disappear onstage and reappear in the theater.

Copperfield testified that until Cox sued, he never knew of anyone getting hurt during nearly 20 years performing the trick.

Cox’s lawyers brought in three women who testified that they also were injured.

