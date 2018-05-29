Listen to Jim Dandy & the Fancy Pants band at fundraiser on Saturday

Posted 11:44 AM, May 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:43AM, May 29, 2018

Enjoy some music and donate money to a good cause at the Jim Dandy and the Fancy Pants band CD Release Party and fundraiser on Saturday.

The event will feature music from the Jim Dandy and the Fancy Pants, as well as activities for kids, snacks, and a chance to donate to multiple organizations.

All money will benefit the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, Make-A-Wish Michigan, and Anchor’s Pediatric Hospice Program

The event is free, but people must register on Eventbrite.

All the fun is happening on Saturday, June 2 at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum from 6 to 8 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s