Louie's Trophy House is located at 629 Walbridge St. Kalamazoo, MI 49007. Phone: (269) 385-9359.
Louie’s Trophy House
-
Fire damages 3 Kalamazoo apartments
-
Man shot in Kalamazoo; suspect at large
-
Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responds to house fire
-
Five escape as Saturday fire damages home in Kalamazoo
-
Man opens fire in Oklahoma City restaurant, wounding 2, before bystander shoots him
-
-
Dining with Dave – The Silver Star Café
-
Michigan prison is on lockdown after a series of prisoner fights
-
Fatal shooting in Kalamazoo on Saturday
-
Dining with Dave — Four Roses Cafe
-
Suspect arrested after starting Kalamazoo house fire
-
-
Three arrested on drug, firearm charges
-
Dining with Dave – The Curragh
-
1 injured, 1 in custody after Allegan Co. shooting