Man injured, suspect arrested in Kalamazoo Co. trailer park shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A suspect could be charged as early as Tuesday after a shooting at a trailer park late Monday night.

Deputies in Kalamazoo County tell FOX 17 that a man was shot at the Pavilion Estates trailer park in Kalamazoo County around 10 p.m. Monday night.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The suspect was arrested not far from the scene and is being held in the Kalamazoo County Jail.

No names have been released. We will of course follow this case as it develops.