Contractor under investigation by Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Michigan contractor profiled by the FOX 17 Problem Solvers is also on the radar of Ottawa County detectives.

Brian Leonard, owner of SBL Contractors, is accused of fraud by cashing deposits and disappearing.

The Problem Solvers previously interviewed two couples who paid Leonard in early March to have some work done on their homes. Instead, Leonard took down his business Facebook page and never did any work.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it has an open case against Leonard involving customer Kim Brown from Crockery Township. She and her husband paid Leonard $1,250 down for some drywall work.

Captain Mark Bennett said, “So if you hire somebody and then give them money to complete a job and the job’s not done, there’s certainly elements of a fraud there. What we do then is complete an investigation, talk to the victim obviously, talk to the suspected, in this case the contractor, put all those pieces together, and submit it to the prosecutor’s office.”

Leonard has not returned FOX 17’s calls. His business address is his father’s home. FOX 17 will keep you posted on this issue.