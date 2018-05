Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- To raise money for the youth programs at the Salvation Army in Kalamazoo, the organization is holding a donut eating contest at the Sweetwater's Donut Mill on Stadium Drive.

Contestants will have 10 minutes to consume as many donuts as possible and whoever consumes the most will be named the winner.

Those in attendance will be able to cheer for their favorite contestant, buy donuts and donate to the cause.

This is the first year for this event and it begins at 12:30 p.m.