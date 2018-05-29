Wayland Softball comes back against Thornapple Kellogg

Posted 11:50 PM, May 29, 2018, by

WAYLAND, Mich. -- The Thornapple Kellogg softball team got up 2-0 over Wayland on Tuesday night in district action before a weather delay halted play for at least 30 minutes.

After the delay, Wayland came back to win 5-2.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s