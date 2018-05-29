What’s new at the 49th Festival of the Arts, June 1-3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 49th annual Festival of the Arts is happening June 1-3 in downtown Grand Rapids, and there are a few new additions to the annual art celebration.

For the first time ever, there will be comic book art showcased front and center at the festival. Festival goers will be able to see several comic book artists in booths at Rosa Parks Circle on Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Regional Arts Exhibition, which will display the art of Sixth Street Bridge photo competition finalists, will be held at the Fed Galleries at Kendall College of Art and Design. People will be able to tour the exhibit, free of charge, during the festival.

While festival goers look at the art, they can listen to live performances by local bands, including the Jetbeats. Watch the video below to listen to the Jetbeats perform live on the Morning Mix.

Along with new events and music, there will be new food booth offerings including a root beer float, spicy Korean nachos, and grilled cinnamon and lemon pineapple skewers. Traditional festival foods will also be making a comeback like elephant ears, turkey legs, polish sausage, and pirogies, among others.

For a complete schedule of exhibits, events and more, visit festivalgr.org.