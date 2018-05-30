× Former MSU president summoned to testify in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The former president of Michigan State University has been issued a subpoena to testify before a U.S. Senate Committee.

U.S. Marshalls served Lou Anna K. Simon with a subpoena to testify next week in front of the U.S. Senate Committee on Science, Commerce and Transportation. The hearing is scheduled for June 5th at 3:00 p.m. in Washington. The hearing is titled “Preventing Abuse in Olympic and Amateur Athletics: Ensuring a Safe and Secure Environment for Our Athletes.”

A committee spokesperson tells FOX 17 that Simon now is under a legal obligation to appear before the committee.

Simon resigned from Michigan State University in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal where over 100 athletes said they had been abused and molested by the school’s doctor. Nassar pleaded guilty to the crimes and is in prison.