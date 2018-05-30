Officer charged after gun accidentally fires at school meet

Posted 2:18 PM, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 03:38PM, May 30, 2018

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer has been charged after his personal gun accidentally fired into the floor of a high school gymnasium as he watched a wrestling tournament in which his son was a competitor.

WHMI-FM reports that 40-year-old Mark Boudreau is charged with misdemeanor careless discharge of a firearm.

The shot was fired May 5 at Fowlerville High School, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Boudreau, of the Flint Police Department, will be arraigned June 7.

Defense attorney Frank Manley on Wednesday called the shooting “unfortunate,” and Boudreau “an outstanding veteran command officer.”

The Flint Journal reports that Flint police said in a statement the department “cannot comment on any potential criminal allegations until” it receives “all of the facts at the conclusion of the proceedings.”

