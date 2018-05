× Heat causes pavement to heave on U.S. 31

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A commuter alert for you this morning: Road commission crews are expected to be out today repairing a heave in the pavement on U.S. 31 in Muskegon County.

Road commission crews say the affected area is in the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 between Sherman Boulevard and Laketon Avenue.

We’re told extreme heat likely caused the pavement to heave. Crews are asking you to avoid the area if possible until it’s fixed.