Kick off your summer at the KIA Arts Fair this weekend

Posted 10:06 AM, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 07:57AM, May 30, 2018

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts is bringing back Michigan's longest running outdoor arts fair this weekend to kick off the start of summer.

Nearly 190 artists from across the country will gather in Bronson Park to sell jewelry, photography, sculpture, painting, ceramics, glass, fiber, leather, and wood.

Friday will feature art sales, food trucks, and entertainment from 3 to 8 p.m. The Bell's Beer Garden being open outside the museum with even more food and entertainment from 4 to 10 p.m.

Then on Saturday, the art sales will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be children's activities such as crafts, a scavenger hung, a petting zoo, and a magic show from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information and a complete list of vendors, visit kiarts.org.

