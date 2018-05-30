Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The popular summer concert series at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park officially kicks off today!

Tedeschi Trucks Band will be performing tonight, but that show is sold out.

Gladys Knight is next in the lineup, performing on June 3, with still plenty of tickets available for that show. Other performances include Seal, Patti LaBelle, Toto, and O.A.R.

The series goes through the beginning of September.

2. Even though most people are back at work and school, the Memorial Day Celebrations will continue today.

In Grand Rapids, there's a parade scheduled for 7 p.m. It'll start at Monroe Avenue and Lyon Street downtown, and will end at Veterans Memorial Park on Fulton Street.

Veterans from Kent County will take part, along with marching bands that will play military themed music. There will also be a ceremony of remembrance and a grand reopening of the Memorial Park.

3. Education Secretary and West Michigan native Betsy DeVos was in our neck of the woods touring a local school Tuesday morning.

She toured the Grand Rapids Public Museum School; she's been touring schools over the last year, to highlight how education leaders are designing programs in creative ways to meet students' needs.

DeVos also met with school and museum officials to learn more about the opportunities that are available to students.

4. A deer, apparently looking to pump some iron, crashed into an athletic club on Tuesday morning.

It happened at the MVP Athletic Club in Rockford. The deer crashed through the front window, and stumbled around.

One woman was almost in the deer's path, but walked away just seconds before it crashed in.

The window is now boarded up, and the deer is just fine.

5. A popular donut shop hosted a sugar filled contest for a good cause. Sweetwater's Donut Mill in Kalamazoo held a fundraiser for the Salvation Army with a donut eating contest.

12 competitors raced to eat as many donuts as possible. This was the first year for the contest, but the donut shop has been partners with the Salvation Army for years now.

Sweetwater's also raised more than $10,000 ahead of Tuesday's contest. On Friday, the shop will also donate a portion of sales to the Salvation Army, for National Donut Day.