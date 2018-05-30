Study: computers are better at detecting cancer than doctors

Posted 7:12 AM, May 30, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- According to a new study by the European Society for Medical Oncology, computers are better than doctors at spotting certain cancers.

According to the research, where 100,000 cancerous spots were uploaded to a computer along with benign moles, the computer system was able to identify the cancerous samples better than nearly 60,000 international dermatologists.

Experts say the computer would not replace medical professionals but are just an extra tool to boost diagnosing patients.

 

