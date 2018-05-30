Three people arrested after home invasion in Kalamazoo Co.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people are in custody after a home invasion Wednesday afternoon in Oshtemo Township.

Kalamazoo deputies were called to the 10000 block of West KL Avenue just before 1:00 p.m. by a homeowner who told them he came home he found two men and a woman inside his home. The three people were removing items when he spotted them. All three ran into the nearby woods.

A Kalamazoo DPS K9 and Michigan State Police were called in to assist and all three were taken into custody a short time later. They are all lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail and are awaiting multiple felony charges from the prosecutor’s office.

The suspect’s identities will be released after their arraignments.