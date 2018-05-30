Video: Two women take Wyoming resident’s flowers from front porch

WYOMING, Mich. – Police and a Wyoming resident are asking for help in finding two women who stole flower pots from a front porch on Tuesday.
Home surveillance video from Patricia Quinones shows the two women loading the flower pots from her home into their vehicle. Wyoming police say that the incident took place about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the home in the 2500 block of Longstreet SW.
Anyone with information should call Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
42.918433 -85.681860
10 comments
Wings
What a bunch of LOW life’s
Young Bob
Not surprised they are white…
Jessie
Racist maggot! Looked like one of them was “other than white”
You are no better than Roseanne!
Yomamasaho
That has to be the best joke I’ve heard all year. I mean, if it’s not a marijuana plant, only white people would want it. Lmao.
Tracy
Bs plenty of white people smoke weed!!
JERRY
HALF BREED LOW LIFES
Iamct01
I’m going Chevy equinox or Ford escape. More equinox leaning. They both had clear out taillights for a couple years but the quarter glass is hard to meter with Cam interference.
Beannee
Looks like a mother and daughter
Pat
They are driving a blue Chevy Equinox. I have the same vehicle. Also, the younger woman’s shirt looks like it could be a school uniform shirt or a work shirt.
Beverly
It’s still pretty dark out at 5:30 am.