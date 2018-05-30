With shutout streak in the rear view mirror, North Muskegon focuses on districts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich -- The North Muskegon girls soccer team is the top-ranked team in division 4 as they enter the state tournament.

"I knew we were a talented team" senior midfielder Megan Sroka said. "We played the Grand Valley scrimmage at the beginning and you could see that we all played pretty well together but I never thought we would go so long without not even losing a game but not having a goal scored on us."

The Norse did not allow goal in their first 16 games this season, that was the 3rd longest streak in state history in any division.

"They didn't know until we were in the state record books for most consecutive shutouts" head coach Ryan Berends said. "That is when at the end of the game we said congratulations we had broken into the state record books."

The streak ended in the teams last game, a 7-1 win against Whitehall in the West Michigan Conference Tournament championship game, but it did not dampen what the team has accomplished this season.

"They just play, they are competitive, these girls will do anything not to get anything scored on them because they want to keep the ball down on the other end and put the pressure on their defense" Berends added. "That is just I think a by product of these girls working hard preseason, on season and everyday."

North Muskegon (17-0) starts district play Thursday at Muskegon Catholic Central and they are hoping to play even better in the tournament.

"I would be frightfully scared to see what these girls could do if they put together the perfect game" Berends said. "It is pretty amazing as it is but they put together a perfect game, my goodness. There is another level yet to be had."

The North Muskegon/Muskegon Catholic Central winner will play the Ravenna/Western Michigan Christian winner in the district final Saturday at Muskegon Catholic Central.