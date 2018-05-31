× Armed robbery outside Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday afternoon outside the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m., in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue NE. GRPD Sergeant Cathy Williams told FOX 17 shortly afterward that the woman was not injured. No further information was available about her, nor specifics about the robbery.

Exactly where it happened was not immediately known, as police were on-scene gathering information. Sergeant Williams says the robber took off in a vehicle, but a description of the vehicle and information about the suspect was not available yet.

This is a developing story