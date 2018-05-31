Armed robbery outside Grand Rapids Home for Veterans

Posted 5:19 PM, May 31, 2018, by

FOX 17 photo shot by Eric Brefka

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Grand Rapids Police say a woman was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday afternoon outside the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m., in the 3000 block of Monroe Avenue NE.  GRPD Sergeant Cathy Williams told FOX 17 shortly afterward that the woman was not injured. No further information was available about her, nor specifics about the robbery.

Exactly where it happened was not immediately known, as police were on-scene gathering information. Sergeant Williams says the robber took off in a vehicle, but a description of the vehicle and information about the suspect was not available yet.

This is a developing story

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s