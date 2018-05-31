Car crashes with Byron Center school bus

Posted 8:33 AM, May 31, 2018

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Students heading to one of the their last days of school for the year had a scary bus ride this morning.

John Burri sent FOX 17 these photos of a car that crashed into a Byron Center Schools bus at the intersection of 76th Street and Division Thursday morning at about 7:30.

Kent County Dispatch tells FOX 17 that there were no injuries.

Photo Gallery

1 Comment

  • JS

    You have to love those big Targets that always get in the way !
    Another Clown that is going to say i got the brake confused with the steering wheel.

    Reply