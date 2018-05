× Chevrolet dealer Dale Berger, Jr. passes away

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Dale Berger, Jr. died Monday, May 29, at the age of 79.

He was a third generation auto dealer at Berger Chevrolet in Grand Rapids and was instrumental in expanding the business to its current size and scope.

He is survived by his wife, Sue, and children Matthew Berger and Jody Faulkner.