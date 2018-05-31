Comic Samantha Bee refers to Ivanka Trump with a vulgar slur
NEW YORK (AP) — Samantha Bee is under fire for referring to Ivanka Trump with a vulgar word on her TBS comedy show.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Thursday called Bee’s language “vile and vicious” and said executives at TBS and corporate parent Time Warner “must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned.”
Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—” toward the end of a segment about President Trump’s immigration policies on her show, “Full Frontal,” on Wednesday. She used the slur in urging Ivanka Trump to speak to her father about policies that separate children from their parents.
Bee said, “Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it.”
There was no immediate comment from TBS on Thursday.
Coming two days after ABC canceled “Roseanne” following a racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Bee’s remark was immediately seized upon by conservatives who believe that offensive language by liberals is not viewed as harshly.
Ari Fleischer, former White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, tweeted that there’s a double standard in action when you compare the mainstream media’s reactions between the two events.
“There’s no uprising against Bee,” Fleischer wrote. “Why? Because she is a liberal. Because the MSM protects Obama and his aides, but not Trump. The hypocrisy is sickening.”
Bee, formerly at “The Daily Show” with Jon Stewart, got her own show at TBS and it’s one of the network’s biggest successes.
Bee’s commentary is likely to be a corporate headache. Time Warner, which owns channels including TBS, CNN and HBO, is in the process of being acquired by AT&T for $85 billion. The Justice Department has sued to block the deal, however, due to monopoly concerns, and a decision on whether or not it will proceed is expected June 12.
C
No surprise. The Democrats of today can and do say anything about those on the right with impunity, knowing that with the help of the media, everything will be fine tomorrow. How anyone that can support that mindset is sickening. Vile, vulgar, gutter language rolls off their tongues with regularity, and hatred of anything conservative is a requisite. Liberalism is a sickness in America these days that will destroy our country and those on the left either cannot see that, or worse, don’t care.
Bob
Samantha Bee is vulgar slur.
Woman
There is a difference between Samantha Bee and Roseanne. Samantha Bee is a middle-aged white woman talking about another middle-aged white woman. Roseanne is an aging white woman talking about an accomplished colored woman. There is DEFINITE racial tension there. Samantha Bee was a white woman talking to a white woman. No racism there. Comparing the two doesn’t work as an argument for action against Samantha Bee.
P
Do really believe what you wrote???? You are a total idiot.
C
Race doesn’t matter. Filthy, foul mouthed liberal skanks come in all races and ages. This pair is just two examples of many.
Jessie
Oh woman…
You are the racist, I am so saddened by your inability to see.
craftd1
As long as we continue to point out skin color whenever making a statement, there will be racism because that, in itself, is a racist maneuver!