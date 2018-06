WEST MICHIGAN — The National Weather Service is warning of hazardous swimming conditions Friday in Lake Michigan.

The NWS is issuing its first High Beach Hazard Risk of the season for the lakeshore due to the possibility of structural currents, longshore currents and rip currents.

Click here for more information on the various currentsĀ

A small craft advisory is also in effect Friday with 3 to 6 foot waves possible.

Water temperatures in Lake Michigan are currently in the 50s to low 60s