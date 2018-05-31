Live Music: Ninet Tayeb

Ninet Tayeb is considered among the most famous people in the Israeli entertainment industry, and was labeled "one of the hottest new artists to break into the United States."

She's coming off of a west coast tour, recently performed in Grand Rapids, and is working on her second U.S. album. She, along with drummer and production manager Yotam Weiss, came into the Morning Mix studio to perform two of her most popular hits, "Child" and "Superstar."

To stay up to date on Ninet and her career, follow her on Facebook, Instagram, and ninetayeb.com

