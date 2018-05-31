Lori’s Voice donates wheelchair to Holland State Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLAND, Mich. -- Visitors at Holland State Park who previously could not easily hit the beach will have a new option this summer thanks to Lori's Voice.

The non-profit that helps families with mobility challenges donated a beach-ready wheelchair to the park on Thursday. It will allow people who normally can't make it out on the sand to enjoy the beach.

"We're always looking for ways that we can make our park accessible to everybody," said park manager Sean Mulligan. "The beach isn't normally considered a place that people with disabilities are easily able to access and we try to do what we can. We have several areas that we set up for accessibility for picnic areas, we put down the rock deck on the beach so people can get closer to the water; but this will actually make it possible for people to get right down to the water, which is a really big deal for us."

Lori Hastings, founder of Lori's Voice, says this is the 10th beach wheelchair the organization has donated. The chairs cost up to $2,500 each.

The next fundraiser for the organization is "Lori's Voice- Walk for the Challenged" on Saturday, June 16 at Berlin Raceway. It is $20 for one person and $45 for a family. All proceeds go to Lori's Voice.