Michigan extends deadline for medical pot licensing process

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials have extended the deadline for medical marijuana businesses to become licensed.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said Wednesday the original deadline has been pushed from June 15 to September 15.

Officials say the extension allows the Medical Marihuana Licensing Board adequate time to investigate and approve operator licenses to ensure access to medical marijuana is maintained.

Some have expressed concerns the process hasn’t been moving quickly enough.

A 2016 law aimed to address confusion surrounding the legality of dispensary shops that opened after voters in 2008 authorized marijuana for medical use. The new law includes a 3 percent tax on provisioning centers.

