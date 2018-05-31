Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 31

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Get a behind the scenes look at some truly vintage garments at the Grand Rapids Public Museum's Fashion Collection pop-up event this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. they'll showcase the collections process of photographing, cataloging and documenting artifacts for the museum's online database.

Since the museum began collecting in 1854, their collection has many garments from the 19th and 20th centuries including women's clothing, military uniforms and athletic wear.

2. A new county-wide initiative is aiming to work with millennial parents to get technology to help children grow and learn.

Just last year, less than 50-percent of young students in Kent County could read at a third grade reading level. That's why the Great State Parent Coalition of Kent County is offering parents videos that they can used to maintain and advance their student's reading skills while they are on break from school.

The network was created to improve reading skills by offering parents success basic tips and tools to help their students learn everyday.

For parents interested in being part of this new initiative, click here.

3. The American Cancer Society now says colorectal Cancer screening should start at age 45, not 50.

The new recommended age is for people at average risk. For those at high risk, including African-Americans and Alaska natives, should bet screened even earlier.

The updated guidelines come in response to rising colorectal cancer rates and deaths in younger adults.

4. National Donut Day is almost here, and a lot of retailers are already announcing deals to celebrate.

On Friday, Walmart will give away more than a million glazed donuts, straight from their bakeries. All locations across the country are taking part in the giveaway, but it will only last as long as the donuts do.

Participating Krispy Kreme locations are also giving away free donuts.

National Donut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser for Chicago's Salvation Army, to help those in need during the Great Depression.

It also honors the ladies in the Salvation Army who served donuts to soldiers during World War One.

5. They say you're never fully dressed without a smile, so you'd better put one on for National Smile Day.

Smiles can have a powerful effect on people; they can help brighten your day or someone else's. Plus, grinning is linked to your brain and can help relieve stress.

The day was founded by Compassionate Dental Care, a dental practice in Illinois, all with the goal of showing the world the power of a smile.

Share your smile with #NationalSmileDay on social media.