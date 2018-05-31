Never get tired of your workout routine at Premier Athletic Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to getting fit and active, the last thing people want is to get bored with their exercise routine. Premiere Athletic & Tennis Club offers a wide variety of workouts to keep athletes entertained and in shape.

From the pool, to Pilates, to pickle ball, Premiere can help switch up a workout routine to keep members in shape, while having a good time.

Todd and Leigh Ann stopped by their facility, located at 4250 Spartan Industrial Drive Southwest in Grandville, for a tour and took part in some friendly competition.

Learn more about Premier Athletic Club online at premieratclub.com or call (616)-538-4600.