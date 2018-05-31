New 63-unit apartment building opening soon on GR’s west side

Posted 3:26 PM, May 31, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new building near the heart of the city’s west side has begun leasing out apartments.

As Grand Rapids’ west side continues to sprout new life, a mixed-use building being called ‘601 West’ has opened for business. The building boasts 63 apartment units for rent and 8,500 square feet of street-level commercial space.  The building sits at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive NW and Seward Avenue NW.

601 West began leasing their units last week.  The building officially opens on June 1st.

For more information, visit 601westgr.com.

 

