“No Family Left Indoors” encourages families to spend summer outside

Summer is here, and Michigan has so much to offer when it comes to the great outdoors. One place that's perfect to take the family during the summer is Pierce Cedar Creek Institute, where they have a variety of programs to encourage people to spend time outside.

Here's a list of events happening at the facility as part of their "No Family Left Indoors" program:

June 12- Family Night at Camp Algonquin

June 19- Cache Me If You Can at Charlton Park

June 26- Family Game Night at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

July 10- Pond Exploration at Battle Creek Outdoor Education Center

July 17- Behind the Scenes Fair Tour at Barry county Fairgrounds

July 24- Exploring McKeown Bridge Park

July 31- Family Scavenger Hunt at Otis Sanctuary

August 7- Lost in the Lawn at Hidden Pond Preserve

Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is located at 701 West Cloverdale Road in Hastings.

For more information on their programs, visit cedarcreekinstitute.org or call (269)-721-4190.