Police ID suspects in Wyoming flower theft

WYOMING, Mich. — Police say they have identified two women caught on video stealing flower pots from a Wyoming woman’s porch.

The pots were reported stolen Tuesday from Patricia Quinones’ home on Longstreet SW. Security cameras at the home captured the thieves as they made off with more than a dozen pots and plants. The video was posted on Facebook Tuesday and has since been shared more than 40,000 times.

Wyoming Police say Thursday that they have identified the women in the video and the stolen plants have been returned. Officials still plan to submit a report for possible charges, according to a release.

The names of the suspects were not released.