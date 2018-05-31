Police search for breaking and entering suspect

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a residence and stole building materials, tools and equipment before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred in the 14000 block of Burlew Road in Flowerfield Township between May 28 – 30.

Police describe the suspect as a white male with brown hair and a mustache.

The suspect was driving a late 1900s or early 2000s extended cab truck with lightly tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269-467-9045.

