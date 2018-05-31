Republicans and Democrats share debate stage tonight on Mackinac Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - A rare debate will be taking place tonight on Mackinac Island, with three Republican and three Democratic gubernatorial candidates all taking the same stage together.

The debate is expected to focus mainly on taxes, but the issue of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana is expected to be discussed as well. The state legislature has until Tuesday to take action on a bill or it will be on the November ballot for voters to decide.

Outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder has said repeatedly he doesn't have an opinion on legalizing marijuana use.

If the bill is adopted, the legislature could later amend it, which means they would have more control over the legalization in the future. Also there has been speculation that Republicans were considering legalizing marijuana now to keep more liberal voters from heading to the polls in November.