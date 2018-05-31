Republicans and Democrats share debate stage tonight on Mackinac Island

Posted 5:23 PM, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 07:06PM, May 31, 2018

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. - A rare debate will be taking place tonight on Mackinac Island, with three Republican and three Democratic gubernatorial candidates all taking the same stage together.

The debate is expected to focus mainly on taxes, but the issue of legalizing the recreational use of marijuana is expected to be discussed as well. The state legislature has until Tuesday to take action on a bill or it will be on the November ballot for voters to decide.

Outgoing Gov. Rick Snyder has said repeatedly he doesn't have an opinion on legalizing marijuana use.

If the bill is adopted, the legislature could later amend it, which means they would have more control over the legalization in the future.  Also there has been speculation that Republicans were considering legalizing marijuana now to keep more liberal voters from heading to the polls in November.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s