One person killed in crash in Alpine Twp.

Posted 12:59 PM, May 31, 2018, by , Updated at 01:49PM, May 31, 2018

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Crews are on the scene of a serious crash in Alpine Township.

The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. where “old” Alpine Avenue intersects with M-37, just north of 8 Mile Road.  M-37 is closed in both directions, according to Michigan State Police.

Police tell FOX 17 that one person has died and another has been taken from the scene via Aero Med.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash

We’ll have more details when they are available.

