Six-week old child found dead at home in Berrien County

HAGAR TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Berrien County Sheriff is investigating the suspicious death of a six-week old child.

Berrien County deputies and first responders were called to a home in the 3900 of Fikes Road in Hagar Township at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday on reports of an infant who was not breathing. When they arrived they determined the child had already died.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. The investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau is continuing.