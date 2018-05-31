Suspect at large after stabbing in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search is on this morning for a suspect wanted in connection to a stabbing early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 500 block of W. Cedar Street near Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the victim, a 34-year-old woman, was stabbed in the side. When officers arrived, they begin searching for the suspect.

We’re told the victim and the suspect had been in an argument that escalated to the incident. A K9 unit was brought in to track the suspect but had no luck.

No description of the suspect has been released, who remains at large. If you know anything, call Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8120 or leave anonymous information at Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.