The event featured 42 golfers playing as many holes as they can from sunrise to sunset to raise money to bring affordable junior golf programs to youth and communities that do not have them.
5th Annual First Tee of West Michigan Golf Marathon
-
Golf Fore Vets 2018 will take place in June
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 7
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for May 14
-
Downtown GR to transform into disc golf course for Urban Disco Tournament
-
Gazelle Girl 5k, 10k, and half marathon
-
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for March 8
-
Business taking proactive approach to protecting employees
-
‘We’d never forget’ — Fallen officers honored at annual memorial service
-
Whitecaps kick off annual baseball equipment drive
-
2nd annual Red Shoe Brew happening May 16
-
-
West Michigan Women’s Expo coming to DeVos Place March 9-11
-
Free golf for solving mystery vandalism at Ottawa Co. course
-
Tony Finau dislocates ankle in Masters hole-in-one celebration