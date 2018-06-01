American Legion ride to support local veterans

GRANDVILLE, Mich.–  The 4th Annual American Legion Riders Veterans Run is happening Saturday to support local veterans and in memory of Doug DeRidder.

It begins at The Auxiliary of Post 179, but make sure you get there early! Registration and the free pancake breakfast starts at 9 a.m. with kickstands popping up at 11:30 a.m.

Drivers pay $20, passengers $10. Both include the pulled-pork dinner and a t-shirt. All proceeds will go to the Veterans in Michigan, including Wilwin Lodge at Cygnet Cove.

Upon returning to the Legion there will be $1 Drafts, $2 Cans, and $2.50 mixed drinks.

There will also be live music, a silent auction, and raffles!

The event is open to everyone.

Register in-person or online at www.americanlegionpost179.com/riders

