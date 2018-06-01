An explosion of color — West Michigan Chalk Art Festival takes over Byron Center outlet mall

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Artists of all ages will go head to head in a unique art competition at the West Michigan Chalk Art Festival on June 15-16.

The artists will be able to compete as individuals or as a team to decorate the pavement at the Tanger Outlet Mall on 84th Street in Byron Center.

The winners will receive a cash prize.

For those kids looking to let out their creativity without competing, there will be a KidsChalk event held on June 16 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The festival is free and open to the public.