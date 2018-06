× Community Family Festival in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich.– Families can enjoy a day of fun and educational activities on Saturday at the Community Family Festival.

The festival kicks off at the MCC Lakeshore Fitness Center in Muskegon from noon until 3 p.m.

There will be families can enjoy tours, games, live music, free food and chances to win prizes.

The festival is free to the public.